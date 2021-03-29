The Reds reassigned Shipley to their minor-league camp Monday.
Shipley, a 2013 first-round pick of the Diamondbacks, hasn't appeared in the majors since 2018. He'll likely report to Triple-A Louisville when the minor-league season begins in May.
