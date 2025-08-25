Singer did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 6-1 win at Arizona. He allowed one run on a hit and three walks over six innings with nine strikeouts.

The 29-year-old notched his fifth quality start out of his last six appearances, as he struck out nine or more batters for the fourth time this season. The lone blemish on Singer's line came via a Lourdes Gurriel sacrifice fly in the first, with the only base knock allowed being a Geraldo Perdomo triple to open the frame. Over his last six outings, Singer has looked like an ace, going 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 39:10 K:BB across 35 innings. The Cincinnati right-hander will look to continue his recent run of success in his next start, which is currently scheduled to come in his team's upcoming weekend series at home against St. Louis.