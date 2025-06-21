Singer (7-5) took the loss Friday against the Cardinals, giving up one run on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out seven.

Singer tallied his most strikeouts since his fifth start of the season. The veteran right-hander has now worked at least five innings in seven consecutive outings, and Friday marked the sixth time in 15 appearances this year that he threw at least frames while yielding two runs or fewer. Singer has a 3.23 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 28:18 K:BB across his last seven starts (39 frames), and he's set to draw a difficult assignment at home versus the Yankees his next time out.