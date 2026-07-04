Reds' Brady Singer: Takes eighth loss of 2026

Singer (3-8) took the loss against Baltimore on Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and five walks while striking out six across five innings.

Singer found himself in hot water early after allowing the first three batters he faced on base in the first inning, but he limited the damage to one unearned run that came on a throwing error from Tyler Stephenson. Singer proceeded to give up a two-run homer to Samuel Basallo in the third, but the former did not get enough support from his Reds teammates to escape with a no-decision in what finished as a 3-0 loss. Singer has allowed three earned runs or less in six of his last seven starts, but his eight losses are tied for third-most in the majors this season, and he sits at a 5.03 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 82.1 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start, tentatively slated for next week at home against the Phillies.