Bailey was traded from the Astros to the Reds on Friday in exchange for cash.

The Astros probably weren't keen on keeping Bailey on the 40-man roster, while the Reds saw a player they liked who they could easily acquire. The 26-year-old righty pitched 7.1 innings of relief for the Astros this season but had primarily been a starter in the minors, so it's unclear what role the Reds have in mind for him.