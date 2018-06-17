Dixon went 1-for-1 with a solo homer in Saturday's loss to the Pirates.

After entering the game as a substitute in the eighth inning, Dixon proceeded to take Michael Feliz deep in his only at-bat for his first career big-league homer. The 26-year-old owns an unremarkable .238/.304/.429 line in 16 games -- just three starts -- since being promoted from Triple-A Louisville on May 22 and figures to stick in a reserve role during his time with the big club.

