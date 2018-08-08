Dixon will start at first base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Mets.

Dixon will enter the starting nine for the fifth time in seven games with everyday first baseman Joey Votto still battling a sore knee. The Reds don't believe Votto's injury is anything worrisome and could bring their star back in the lineup as soon as Friday's series opener against the Diamondbacks, which would result in Dixon fading back into a utility role.