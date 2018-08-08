Reds' Brandon Dixon: Filling in for Votto
Dixon will start at first base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Mets.
Dixon will enter the starting nine for the fifth time in seven games with everyday first baseman Joey Votto still battling a sore knee. The Reds don't believe Votto's injury is anything worrisome and could bring their star back in the lineup as soon as Friday's series opener against the Diamondbacks, which would result in Dixon fading back into a utility role.
More News
-
Reds' Brandon Dixon: Called up to majors•
-
Reds' Brandon Dixon: Heads back to minors•
-
Reds' Brandon Dixon: Delivers first big-league homer Saturday•
-
Reds' Brandon Dixon: Called up Tuesday•
-
Reds' Brandon Dixon: Moved to minor-league camp•
-
Reds' Brandon Dixon: Hanging around for last roster spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...