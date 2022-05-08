Drury will start at third base and serve as the Reds' No. 2 hitter in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Drury enters the series finale with a four-game RBI streak, which he extended during his big performance in Saturday's doubleheader split with Pittsburgh. After going 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in the Reds' 9-2 win in Game 1, Drury followed up by going 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI, two runs and a walk in the Reds' 8-5 loss in the nightcap. He'll stick in the lineup for the 11th game in a row and should have a good case for maintaining an everyday role even if Joey Votto (illness) and Nick Senzel (illness) are able to return from the COVID-19 injured list during the upcoming week. Once those two players are back in action, Drury could settle in as the Reds' regular second baseman while Jonathan India (hamstring) is on the shelf.