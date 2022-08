Drury went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in a 3-2 win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Drury's 20th home run of the season couldn't have come at a better time for the Reds. Drury was called in to pinch hit with the game locked at 2-2 in the eighth inning, He blasted an offering from Felix Bautista over the left field fence to score the game-winning run. Drury has now hit 20 home runs for the first time in his nine-season career.