Finnegan (biceps) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Saturday against the Cardinals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

This had long been rumored, despite Cody Reed being listed as Saturday's starter earlier this week. Finnegan struggled with his control Monday, walking five batters in five innings with Triple-A Louisville. The 5-foot-11 lefty has a 3.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 216 strikeouts in 240 career innings in the majors. He will oppose Miles Mikolas and the 7-7 Cardinals on his 25th birthday.