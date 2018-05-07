Finnegan (0-3) allowed five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two across 3.1 innings Sunday as he took the loss against the Marlins.

Finnegan got rocked early and was replaced by Dylan Floro in the fourth inning following a rain delay. He gave up all five runs in the first two frames and exited with a 5-2 deficit. The 25-year-old's early struggles carried over into his fifth start of the season and he sits with a 8.27 ERA and 2.03 WHIP across 20.2 innings. Finnegan will need to put together a quality outing soon, or he'll be in danger of losing his spot in the starting rotation.