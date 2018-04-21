Finnegan (0-2) took the loss Friday against the Cardinals, giving up four runs on five hits in three innings while striking out two and walking four.

Finnegan was done in by a couple of RBI doubles and a sacrifice fly, putting the score at 4-0 through two. The walks didn't help Finnegan's cause, and by the end of the third he was already at 76 pitches. Through two starts, the young lefty has allowed nine runs on 11 hits in 7.1 innings. That kind of run allowance just can't fly on a Reds team that isn't scoring very much to start the season (currently the club is tied with Kansas City for last in the majors in runs scored). Next up will be a home start against the Braves.