Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Allows four runs in loss
Finnegan (0-2) took the loss Friday against the Cardinals, giving up four runs on five hits in three innings while striking out two and walking four.
Finnegan was done in by a couple of RBI doubles and a sacrifice fly, putting the score at 4-0 through two. The walks didn't help Finnegan's cause, and by the end of the third he was already at 76 pitches. Through two starts, the young lefty has allowed nine runs on 11 hits in 7.1 innings. That kind of run allowance just can't fly on a Reds team that isn't scoring very much to start the season (currently the club is tied with Kansas City for last in the majors in runs scored). Next up will be a home start against the Braves.
More News
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Takes loss in season debut•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Shows erratic control in rehab start•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Will make rehab start Monday•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Will pitch simulated game Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...