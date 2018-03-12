Finnegan (forearm) announced Sunday night that he was pulled from Sunday's game against the Mariners due to a knot and he's good to go, via his personal Twitter account.

This comes as a relief for the Reds, who removed Finnagan from Sunday's game as a precaution. He will continue to compete for a spot in the starting rotation and should take the hill for his next scheduled start.

