Both of Finnegan's surgically repaired shoulders are fully healed, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "I will just have a normal offseason. I'm completely healed, both sides," Finnegan said. "I've got more rotation in my right shoulder than I had before I got hurt. That's a good thing. I'll start working out in November and throwing in December. I'll keep up with my running, and that's it."

While Finnegan's health progress is good, that doesn't necessarily he'll be back to the same form in the spring when pitching. Often the transition from "healthy" to "pitching effectively" is lengthy when dealing with shoulder injuries.