Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Cast off 40-man
Finnegan has been designated for assignment.
The Reds claimed Jose Lopez from the Giants, and it spelled the end of Finnegan's run on the 40-man roster. He was one of the headliners the Reds received from the Royals in the Johnny Cueto trade at the 2015 trade deadline, but never made good on his high pedigree. It would not be surprising to see another team roll the dice on Finnegan.
