Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Cleared to throw
Finnegan (biceps strain) has been cleared to throw on the side, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It's still possible that Finnegan will be on the Reds' Opening Day active roster, though that will probably require no further setbacks for him. Fay suggests that it would then be as the Reds' fifth starter.
