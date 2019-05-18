Finnegan hasn't thrown a pitch yet this season and is working with a "third party" to work on his mechanics and strengthening, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds haven't disclosed which third party is working with the Reds and Finnegan, but Sheldon suggests that it could be someone similar to Driveline Baseball, the same company that Trevor Bauer has worked with often.

