Finnegan (biceps) could be ready to start April 9 in Philadelphia, when the Reds first need a fifth starter, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

He threw a bullpen session Friday and will throw another such session soon. It's encouraging that he is on track to be ready to go in early April. Finnegan has a 4.06 ERA (4.76 xFIP), 1.38 WHIP and 181 strikeouts in 206 career innings as a big-league starter. He is unlikely to be useful in shallower mixed leagues, but could provide value in deeper formats as long as he sticks in the rotation.