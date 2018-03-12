Manager Bryan Price said Finnegan is dealing with a biceps strain, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The good news is the Reds don't seem to be overly worried about the issue. Finnegan will now get a couple of days of treatment before hopefully returning to the mound. While his next Cactus League start could be slightly delayed because of the injury, it doesn't sound it's anything that will affect his status for the start of the season.