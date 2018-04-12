Finnegan (biceps) will likely start Saturday against the Cardinals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

The Reds had been listing Cody Reed as Saturday's probable starter, but manager Bryan Price said the team will likely turn to Finnegan instead. Finnegan struggled with his control during a rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Monday, issuing five free passes in as many innings, but at least he successfully built up to 98 pitches. Finnegan was showing some encouraging signs late in 2016, but he missed nearly all of last season with a shoulder injury and most in mixed leagues will want to wait and see how he looks before investing.