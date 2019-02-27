Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Gets support of manager
Finnegan threw a perfect first inning in Tuesday's spring training game against the Giants, and afterward manager David Bell said that Finnegan had a place with the Reds, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Bell seemed to assure that Finnegan will make the Opening Day roster, which is a bit of a surprise. Bell said of Finnegan on Tuesday, "He'll have a spot. Our approach is really just to build him up to a point of keeping the options open," Bell said when asked about a potential role for the left-hander. "Two, three, four innings and kind of seeing where we are, seeing how the staff shapes up. Just allowing him to be in a good spot with his workload to where he can slot in and help us at any point in any role."
