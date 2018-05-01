Finnegan allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts through five innings in a no-decision Monday against Milwaukee.

Finnegan still hasn't had an appearance longer than five innings in his four starts this season. He also has walked three or more in three of those starts, and those control issues have come back to bite him all three times. Finnegan needed 89 pitches to get through five innings on Monday, and he managed just five swinging strikes. Finnegan just doesn't have the swing-and-miss stuff to get away with putting runners on base. It has shown in the early going, as he now owns a 7.27 ERA with 12 walks in just 17.1 innings.