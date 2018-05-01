Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Gives up three runs in no-decision
Finnegan allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts through five innings in a no-decision Monday against Milwaukee.
Finnegan still hasn't had an appearance longer than five innings in his four starts this season. He also has walked three or more in three of those starts, and those control issues have come back to bite him all three times. Finnegan needed 89 pitches to get through five innings on Monday, and he managed just five swinging strikes. Finnegan just doesn't have the swing-and-miss stuff to get away with putting runners on base. It has shown in the early going, as he now owns a 7.27 ERA with 12 walks in just 17.1 innings.
More News
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Takes no-decision against Braves on Wednesday•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Allows four runs in loss•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Takes loss in season debut•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Shows erratic control in rehab start•
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...