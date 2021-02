Finnegan is one of 18 minor leaguers invited to the team's early minor-league camp, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

This is not the same as an NRI to the major-league camp. Barring another transaction, Finnegan won't be able to pitch in big league spring training games. Most of the players on this list, including Hunter Greene, Jonathan India and Nick Lodolo, are minor-league prospects. Finnegan is ticketed for Triple-A to begin the 2021 season.