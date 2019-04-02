While Finnegan has cleared waivers, the location of his assignment hasn't officially been decided, though it's unlikely to be to Triple-A Louisville, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Finnegan's most likely destination is Double-A Pensacola instead. "We're discussing options," Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams said. "Right now, we don't think he'll go to Triple-A. It's possible he would go to Double-A, maybe in order to work out of a rotation and get more innings in a more conducive environment."