Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Location to be determined
While Finnegan has cleared waivers, the location of his assignment hasn't officially been decided, though it's unlikely to be to Triple-A Louisville, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Finnegan's most likely destination is Double-A Pensacola instead. "We're discussing options," Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams said. "Right now, we don't think he'll go to Triple-A. It's possible he would go to Double-A, maybe in order to work out of a rotation and get more innings in a more conducive environment."
