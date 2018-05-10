Finnegan will be optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The move clears room for Matt Harvey to officially join the rotation for his start Friday against the Dodgers. Finnegan was given a vote of confidence regarding his spot in the rotation earlier in the week, but the acquisition of Harvey changed matters. Finnegan's start to the season was rocky as he posted a 7.40 ERA through five starts and lasted a combined 20.2 innings in those appearances. He'll head down to Triple-A for now and figures to be one of the top candidates to be called back up whenever the Reds need a fresh arm next.