Finnegan will pitch in a controlled scrimmage Thursday with hitters in the Reds' camp, rather than in a spring training game, the Cincinnati Enquirer's John Fay reports. "We'll do kind of a scrimmage. We'll have some big league hitters, we'll have our strength camp kids out there playing defense ... play somewhere in the neighborhood of a 3-4 inning scrimmage," said manager Bryan Price.

Finnegan is a little behind other Reds pitchers in camp and the team wants to manage his workload early on. If he can get up to full strength by the start of the regular season, he's a really good bet to land the Reds' fourth-starter job.