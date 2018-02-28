Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Pitching in controlled scrimmage Thursday
Finnegan will pitch in a controlled scrimmage Thursday with hitters in the Reds' camp, rather than in a spring training game, the Cincinnati Enquirer's John Fay reports. "We'll do kind of a scrimmage. We'll have some big league hitters, we'll have our strength camp kids out there playing defense ... play somewhere in the neighborhood of a 3-4 inning scrimmage," said manager Bryan Price.
Finnegan is a little behind other Reds pitchers in camp and the team wants to manage his workload early on. If he can get up to full strength by the start of the regular season, he's a really good bet to land the Reds' fourth-starter job.
More News
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Ready to go for spring training•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Both shoulders fully healed•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Undergoes right shoulder surgery•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Placed on disabled list•
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...