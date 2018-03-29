Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Placed on 10-day DL
Finnegan (biceps) was placed on the 10-day DL.
This was expected, as he was slated to remain in Arizona for an extra week in extended spring training while dealing with a left biceps strain. The hope is that he is able to get right and return to the rotation April 9 against the Phillies, but that is not a given.
More News
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Will remain in Arizona an extra week•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Could start April 9•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Plays catch Wednesday•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Cleared to throw•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Dealing with biceps strain•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Avoids serious injury•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...