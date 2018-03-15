Finnegan (biceps) was able to participate in light throwing Wednesday, but won't throw off a mound until his soreness has subsided, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Finnegan continues to recover from a biceps strain, which could keep him off the Opening Day active roster if he has any more setbacks. The Reds will hope to get him throwing off a mound soon, as they expect Finnegan to play a key role in the starting rotation this season.