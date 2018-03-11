Finnegan left Sunday's game against the Mariners due to a lateral forearm spasm in his left arm, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Finnegan faced just two batters before being lifted from his start Sunday. Prior to Sunday's game, Finnegan had been on his way to earning a spot in Cincinnati's starting rotation. However, he could be at risk of losing that spot if he ends up missing an extended of period of time. More information regarding his status should be available in the coming days.