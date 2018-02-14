Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Ready to go for spring training
Finnegan, who had injuries to both of his shoulders last season, is ready to go for the start of spring training and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
The surgery that Finnegan had last year was to his non-throwing shoulder, on an injury that occurred while he was boating, not throwing. Finnegan isn't guaranteed a spot in the Reds' rotation, but with a decent enough spring he'll be a favorite.
More News
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Both shoulders fully healed•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Undergoes right shoulder surgery•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Placed on disabled list•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Will require DL stint•
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...