Finnegan, who had injuries to both of his shoulders last season, is ready to go for the start of spring training and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

The surgery that Finnegan had last year was to his non-throwing shoulder, on an injury that occurred while he was boating, not throwing. Finnegan isn't guaranteed a spot in the Reds' rotation, but with a decent enough spring he'll be a favorite.