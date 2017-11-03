Finnegan (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.

Finnegan missed nearly all of the 2017 season with shoulder issues, and underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in early July. He claims that he's already fully healed and healthy, and looks to be ready to go ahead of an important offseason for the 24-year-old.

