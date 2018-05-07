Finnegan will remain in the rotation for his next start, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Finnegan's performances have hardly merited another turn in the rotation. His ERA sits at 8.27 through five starts and he's walking 14.6 percent of batters while striking out just 13.6 percent. In what is already very clearly a rebuilding season for the Reds, though, the team has little reason not to let Finnegan try to work through his struggles in hopes of him recovering the form which gave him a solid 3.98 ERA in his first full season back in 2016. The 25-year-old battled shoulder issues last season and a biceps strain this spring, so it's possible that poor health has been the primary cause of his early struggles.