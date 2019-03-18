Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Sent to minors camp
Finnegan was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Manager David Bell suggested earlier in spring training that Finnegan would make the Opening Day roster, but it seems that won't be happening now. The 25-year-old's 19.80 ERA in five spring innings certainly didn't do much to convince anyone that he's better than the 7.40 ERA he recorded in 20.2 frames last season.
