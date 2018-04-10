Finnegan (biceps) covered five innings during a rehab start Monday for Triple-A Louisville, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and five walks in a 7-1 loss to Columbus. He struck out two batters in the outing.

Finnegan threw only 53 of his 98 pitches for strikes, displaying the spotty control that has been a hallmark during his time in the big leagues. The high pitch count suggests that Finnegan is likely ready to handle a starter's workload for the Reds, though the poor outing may prompt the team to delay his activation from the 10-day disabled list. If Finnegan isn't brought off the DL when the Reds require a fifth starter Friday against the Cardinals, Cody Reed would likely remain in the rotation for one more turn.