Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Shows erratic control in rehab start
Finnegan (biceps) covered five innings during a rehab start Monday for Triple-A Louisville, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and five walks in a 7-1 loss to Columbus. He struck out two batters in the outing.
Finnegan threw only 53 of his 98 pitches for strikes, displaying the spotty control that has been a hallmark during his time in the big leagues. The high pitch count suggests that Finnegan is likely ready to handle a starter's workload for the Reds, though the poor outing may prompt the team to delay his activation from the 10-day disabled list. If Finnegan isn't brought off the DL when the Reds require a fifth starter Friday against the Cardinals, Cody Reed would likely remain in the rotation for one more turn.
More News
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Will make rehab start Monday•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Will pitch simulated game Wednesday•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Will remain in Arizona an extra week•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Could start April 9•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Plays catch Wednesday•
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...