Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Spring debut Tuesday
Finnegan (shoulder) will make his official spring training debut Tuesday, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Some pitchers are making their third outings early this week, so Finnegan is a little bit behind, though at least he pitched in a scrimmage last week. If he can get up to speed by the end of spring training, a rotation spot is his.
