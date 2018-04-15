Finnegan (0-1) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Cardinals, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks in 4.1 innings pitched. He struck out four.

Home runs really hurt the southpaw in this one, as Greg Garcia got him for a pair of homers in the brief outing. Finnegan worked with baserunners throughout his 2018 debut and struggled with command, as he required 91 pitches to navigate 4.1 frames. He'll look to get back on track in his next scheduled start Friday in a rematch with the Cardinals.