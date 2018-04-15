Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Takes loss in season debut
Finnegan (0-1) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Cardinals, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks in 4.1 innings pitched. He struck out four.
Home runs really hurt the southpaw in this one, as Greg Garcia got him for a pair of homers in the brief outing. Finnegan worked with baserunners throughout his 2018 debut and struggled with command, as he required 91 pitches to navigate 4.1 frames. He'll look to get back on track in his next scheduled start Friday in a rematch with the Cardinals.
More News
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Shows erratic control in rehab start•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Will make rehab start Monday•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Will pitch simulated game Wednesday•
-
Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...