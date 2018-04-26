Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Takes no-decision against Braves on Wednesday
Finnegan didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Braves, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four.
The left-hander threw 52 of 77 pitches for strikes, but while his control was good his command within the zone wasn't as sharp, as he gave up a number of hard-hit balls that fortunately found their way into the gloves of Reds defenders. Finnegan will take an 8.03 ERA into his next start Monday at home against the Brewers.
