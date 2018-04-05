Reds' Brandon Finnegan: Will make rehab start Monday
Finnegan (biceps) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Monday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Manager Bryan Price said Finnegan's simulated game went off without a hitch, but the team will play it safe and send the injury-prone starter for another tuneup before allowing him to rejoin the big-league rotation. If everything goes well in Monday's minor-league start, Finnegan's next outing could come April 14 against the Cardinals.
