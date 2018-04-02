Finnegan (biceps) has a simulated game Wednesday and could return from the DL as early as April 9 against the Phillies, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Finnegan has already pitched in a minor-league spring training game to build up his innings. Without any setbacks, it appears that his absence from the Reds' rotation will be short.

