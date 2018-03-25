Finnegan (biceps) will remain behind in Arizona for an extra week with the team's minor leaguers when the big -eague club breaks camp, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. He was able to pitch three innings in a spring training game Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks, striking out two.

That he was able to pitch in a big-league spring training game is encouraging. Nonetheless, the earliest he'll pitch in a regular-season game remains April 9 against the Phillies.