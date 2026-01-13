The Reds signed Leibrandt to a minor-league contract Dec. 27.

Leibrandt got into two games with the Reds in 2024 before splitting the 2025 season between Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees organization and the CTBC Brothers Baseball Club of the Chinese Professional Baseball League. The southpaw is likely ticketed for the Triple-A Louisville rotation to begin the 2026 season.