Williamson allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters in a no-decision against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Williamson got enough early run support to hold a 5-3 lead through four innings, but he allowed two of the first three batters he faced to reach base in the fifth before getting the hook. Both runners came around to score after his departure, marking the first time Williamson has allowed five runs in an outing since he yielded six to the Dodgers on June 7. The southpaw as least managed to contribute seven punchouts in the start Wednesday despite notching just four swings-and-misses. Williamson came out of the All-Star break by picking up two wins and posting a 2.55 ERA over his first three starts, but it's uncertain if he'll hold onto a rotation spot when Hunter Greene (hip) and Nick Lodolo (lower leg) return from the injured list, which is expected to happen later this month. Williamson should have at least a few more starts to prove himself before the Reds need to make that decision.