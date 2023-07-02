Williamson (1-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over five innings against the Padres. He struck out five.

Williamson actually pitched fairly well against a lethal Padres lineup, retiring eight of the first 10 batters he faced on the afternoon before surrendering an RBI double to Fernando Tatis in the top of the third. The right-hander was relieved by Buck Farmer in the sixth inning after giving up a leadoff single to Austin Nola, who would eventually come around to score on a three-run blast from Juan Soto. Williamson had allowed at least three runs in each of his last four starts coming in, so Saturday's effort, despite the loss, was still an encouraging sign for the 25 year old.