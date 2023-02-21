Williamson threw his fastball with more velocity than last spring in Saturday's live batting practice session, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "He has a really good feel for all of his pitches," Reds catcher Luke Maile said. "He threw a few changeups that were outstanding. He's moving his fastball around really well. He has such a clean delivery."

Williamson is hoping to win a spot in the Reds rotation, though he's likely behind Luis Cessa and Luke Weaver among others for the final two spots. He had a tough 2022 campaign as he advanced levels in a new organization after the Reds traded for him last spring, but said that he's improved his throwing routine. "Last year, I'd do the same thing every day," Williamson said. "It was pretty light. Not enough. It wasn't very good. Now I have a very structured shoulder program to go off of. A structured shoulder program that goes up and down based on when I'm throwing."