Williamson has been added to the Reds' taxi squad.
The Reds currently don't have a starter listed for Tuesday's game in Colorado and it looks like that spot could go to Williamson in what would be his major-league debut. The left-hander holds an ugly 6.62 ERA and 27:20 K:BB over 34 innings at Louisville this season, although he pitched well his last two times out in yielding four runs with 11 strikeouts across 11.2 frames. Williamson was a key piece acquired from the Mariners in the Eugenio Suarez/Jesse Winker trade.
