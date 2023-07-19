Williamson did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a 4-2 loss to the Giants.

The game was suspended due to rain and thunder that wouldn't stop Monday, so the two teams finished it off before Tuesday's regularly scheduled affair. It was the third time in Williamson's last four starts that rain impacted the game. The left-hander gave up another two home runs, increasing his count allowed to 10 over 52.2 innings (1.7 HR/9). His next outing is scheduled for Saturday against Arizona.