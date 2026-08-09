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Reds' Brandon Williamson: Rehabbing at Triple-A Louisville

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Williamson (shoulder) will make his next rehab start at Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Williamson, who began a rehab assignment last week with a two-inning outing for Double-A Chattanooga, will be making his third rehab start and second for Louisville. His first start for the Bats last Thursday did not go well; the left-hander was chased after just 32 pitches. He allowed four runs on two hits and two walks and committed a balk over two-thirds of an inning. The goal for Tuesday's start is to work up to 60 pitches.

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