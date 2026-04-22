Reds' Brandon Williamson: Shaky in loss to Tampa
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (2-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Reds were downed 6-1 by the Rays, coughing up five runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.
A third-inning solo shot by Junior Caminero marked the only extra-base hit off Williamson, but the southpaw has trouble putting hitters away and tossed 54 strikes among his 87 pitches. He's failed to last five innings in three of his five starts so far this season, producing a 5.40 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 15:16 K:BB over 25 innings, and with Nick Lodolo (blister) getting close to making his 2026 debut, Williamson's time in the rotation could be nearing its end.
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