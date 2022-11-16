Williamson was added to the Reds' 40-man roster Tuesday.

Williamson split time between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville in 2022, recording a 4.11 ERA and 1.56 WHIP between the two levels. Giving batters a free pass to first has been his biggest issue lately, putting up an alarmingly-high 6.04 BB/9 in Triple-A last season. The 24-year-old lefty will need to bring that number down before he's ready to face MLB hitters with sustained success.

More News