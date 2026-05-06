Reds' Brandon Williamson: Shifted to 60-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Reds transferred Williamson (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The transaction clears space on the 40-man roster for the addition of Tejay Antone. Williamson landed on the 15-day IL last week with left shoulder fatigue and now won't be eligible for activation until late June.
More News
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Placed on IL with shoulder fatigue•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Exits with shoulder fatigue•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Shaky in loss to Tampa•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Earns second win of 2026•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Command issues in no-decision•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Dominates Miami during win•